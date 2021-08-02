Mumbai: For a cause: 62 bedridden patients get the jab at home

The BMC kickstarted its door-to-door vaccination drive on Monday, during which 62 bedridden patients were inoculated.

On Friday, the BMC had vaccinated 37 bedridden patients, during its a pilot drive that was launched in K- east ward.

Meanwhile, on Monday patients living in K-west and K-east wards were administered the vaccine. The BMC had roped in an NGO, Project Mumbai, to help them with manpower and logistics during the drive.

"The door-to-door drive requires a lot of manpower and logistics and many of the wards might not be ready with them as of now. We are hopeful that in the next one week all the other wards will be able to cope up as well," said Mangala Gomare, executive health officer.

According to Shishir Joshi, CEO of Project Mumbai, a total of 48 beneficiaries from K-east and K-west ward were inoculated.

“As many as 30 beneficiaries from K-east and 18 from K-west were administered the doses. From each ward, more than 200 beneficiaries have registered themselves. However, the doses are being given only to those who produce valid documents,” Joshi said.

Meanwhile, senior BMC officials said that in other municipal wards, the drive has been started as a pilot basis and only one or two beneficiaries have been inoculated on Monday. Rajul Patel, chairperson of the BMC’s health committee, said, “We have received more than 4,000 applications. Our workers are conducting a survey to ensure every patient has valid documents,” Patel said.

Alongside inaugurating the bedridden patients, the BMC also initiated a special vaccination campaign for the tribal communities living inside the Aarey forest on Monday.