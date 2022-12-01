Mumbai: Food distribution guidelines ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas

File

Mumbai: The police and the BMC have released an instruction notice for citizens looking to distribute food to people coming to Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar (West), to observe the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Dec 6. According to the authorities, citizens need to inform the police and the BMC beforehand, regarding the distribution of food which will take place at four spots predesignated.

The Mumbai Police and the BMC had a meeting to decide on these arrangements. Accordingly, four spots were identified for food distribution – near Raja Badhe Chowk, the North-side footpath of MB Raut Road, the footpath in front of the Senapati Bapat statue and the footpath along the West-side of Thakkar Road.

An official from BMC's G-North ward said, “Those who want to distribute food will need to inform the Shivaji Park police station and BMC's G-North ward office to obtain prior permission.”

Apart from individuals, there are also NGOs and other institutions that provide food to people visiting Shivaji Park between Dec 5 and 7. Authorities are expecting huge crowds this year, after the 2-year gap due to the pandemic.