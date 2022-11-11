Mumbai: Flyer held by DRI with Rs 35 crore worth heroin at int'l airport | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested a passenger who was traveling from Nairobi to Mumbai on Friday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai for allegedly smuggling 4.98 kg of Heroin valued at Rs 35 crore.

According to the DRI officials, based on specific intelligence that some narcotic drugs are being smuggled into India by a passenger, surveillance was mounted by a team of DRI officers at the international airport.

Bag hidden beneath false cavity created in trolley bag

The suspected passenger was identified and intercepted by the team of DRI officers when he crossed the green channel. A thorough search of his baggage led to the recovery of 4.98 kg of off-white substance in powder form. On testing, it indicated the presence of Heroin.

The Heroin was ingeniously concealed in a black polythene bag beneath the false cavity created in the trolley bag in order to make it extremely difficult to detect.

The illicit international market value of the contraband is Rs 35 crores.

"Further investigation in the instant case is under progress to unearth and neutralize the international drug smuggling syndicate behind this," said a DRIofficial.