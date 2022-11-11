e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Flyer held by DRI with Rs 35 crore worth heroin at int'l airport

Mumbai: Flyer held by DRI with Rs 35 crore worth heroin at int'l airport

According to the DRI officials, based on specific intelligence that some narcotic drugs are being smuggled into India by a passenger, surveillance was mounted by a team of DRI officers at the international airport.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Flyer held by DRI with Rs 35 crore worth heroin at int'l airport | Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested a passenger who was traveling from Nairobi to Mumbai on Friday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai for allegedly smuggling 4.98 kg of Heroin valued at Rs 35 crore.

According to the DRI officials, based on specific intelligence that some narcotic drugs are being smuggled into India by a passenger, surveillance was mounted by a team of DRI officers at the international airport.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Nigerian held with banned drugs worth Rs 10.30 lakh in Vashi
article-image

Bag hidden beneath false cavity created in trolley bag

The suspected passenger was identified and intercepted by the team of DRI officers when he crossed the green channel. A thorough search of his baggage led to the recovery of 4.98 kg of off-white substance in powder form. On testing, it indicated the presence of Heroin.

The Heroin was ingeniously concealed in a black polythene bag beneath the false cavity created in the trolley bag in order to make it extremely difficult to detect. 

The illicit international market value of the contraband is Rs 35 crores.

"Further investigation in the instant case is under progress to unearth and neutralize the international drug smuggling syndicate behind this," said a DRIofficial.

Read Also
Bhopal: Inter-state drug peddler held with 400 gm charas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 'Sharad Pawar did black magic on Uddhav Thackeray,' says Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule

Mumbai: 'Sharad Pawar did black magic on Uddhav Thackeray,' says Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule

Navi Mumbai: One dies after pick-up vans hit container truck in Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: One dies after pick-up vans hit container truck in Kalamboli

Mumbai: Flyer held by DRI with Rs 35 crore worth heroin at int'l airport

Mumbai: Flyer held by DRI with Rs 35 crore worth heroin at int'l airport

Mumbai: Sufficient evidence against Anil Deshmukh, CBI tells HC while opposing bail plea

Mumbai: Sufficient evidence against Anil Deshmukh, CBI tells HC while opposing bail plea

Centre seeks Sanjay Raut's bail cancellation, says uncalled-for observations made by Special Judge

Centre seeks Sanjay Raut's bail cancellation, says uncalled-for observations made by Special Judge