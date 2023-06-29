Mumbai: Flush Water From 4 Slums To Go Back To Toilets As Part Of Water Treatment

A.Savin

The BMC will treat sewage water from four slums situated near the coastal road project and supply it back to toilets and also use it to irrigate gardens despite its potable quality after processing. The four sewage treatment plants (STPs) will have the capacity to treat 4.85 lakh liters of water every day.

In the past, sewage water from the slums adjacent to the coastal road and the sea coast was released into the sea. However, the new plan has been devised due to increasing environmental concerns.

Treatment plants for around 9.5k people

The STP will be set up in the Shivaji Nagar slum near Tata Garden, Darya Sagar slums at the south end of Mahalaxmi temple, Darya Nagar area on the north side of Mahalaxmi temple and the slum area opposite Love Grove pumping station behind Markandeshwar temple. Around 9,500 people reside in these four slums.

The capacity of the Shivaji Nagar STP is 50,000 litres per day, Darya Sagar STP is 35,000 litres per day, Darya Nagar STP is one lakh litres per day, and Markandeshwar STP is three lakh litres per day. The construction of the Shivaji Nagar STP is in its last stage.

Integrated Wetland Technology

The BMC will use the ‘Integrated Wetland Technology’ to treat the water. The technology was introduced by ‘EMERGY Enviro’, a startup founded by former IIT graduate Indrakant Zha.

The treated water will be used for gardens and toilets, and all the STPs are underground, which means trees can be grown over the plant. Foul smell will not emanate from these STP, and the areas around them can be used for other purposes. All the STPs will run automatically, with one person sufficient to operate and run it.

Shivaji Nagar STP 50,000 lt

Darya Sagar STP 35,000 lt

Darya Nagar STP 1 lakh lt

Markandeshwar STP 3 lakh lt