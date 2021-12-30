Mumbai: Flower beds to tackle problem of garbage, CR acquires 150 acres of land for floriculture

The Central Railway has identified 150 acres of land that is more than 30 times of cross maidan for floriculture at 113 different of its Mumbai Division.

The tendering process for this project has already started, which will be completed by end of this financial year. To date, 14 parties have shown interest in this project.

"Railway will not bear any expenditure incurred on floriculture. It shall be the responsibility of the party to bear all type of expenditure/cost incurred on floriculture or any activity related to floriculture under this project," said an officer of CR adding that on Wednesday pre-bid meeting was organized by CR in this regard, which was attended by six interested parties including Sahyadri Farms Paramount Enterprises.

"The last date of submission of interest of expression is 31st December, but interested parties need a few more times," said an officer of CR, who attended the pre-bid meeting on Wednesday."

Asked about the suggestion given by interested parties in the pre-bid meeting, officials said, "Interested parties want permission for growing other plants of medical importance as well as flowers like Aloe vera."

Under this scheme, around 12 acres of land were identified for floriculture in the Kalva-Mumbra section, including the Parsik Tunnel area which is known as one of the most sensitive areas of CRs suburban section in terms of dumping of garbage.

According to a senior officer of the railway, over 200 tonnes of garbage were removed from the stretch between Thane and Mumbra stations (near Parsik Tunnel and surrounding areas) between March 2021 to September 2021.

Similarly, around 1.5 areas of land were identified along the track between Parel and Dadar. Apart from that around, two acres between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli, 1.5 acres between Nahur and Mulund, 2 acres between Mulund and Thane, more than 10 acres between Thakurli and Kalyan stretch including Thakurli powerhouse and Kalyan yards.

When asked about the quality of flowers, a senior officer said, "Initially, flowers planned under this project are roses, marigold, chrysanthemum." "We want to grow only flowers beside the track, in the car shed and yards, other plants of medical importance like Aloe vera can also be permitted according to the demand of participants," he added.

Not only commuters but former bosses of railways also praised this idea. "Central Railway is the most intense Suburban Commuter network. It has been taking commuter-friendly steps time and again. Making a flowery bed by the side of the railway tracks is a wonderful idea. It shall not only be pleasing to the eyes of otherwise tired and hassled passengers, but it shall also help in preventing soil erosion during rains etc. Green patches are always sources of fresh air and I am sure it shall be replicated by other Railways too," said PK Shrivastava, former principal Chief electrical engineer of CR. Shrivastava who also served Central Railways Mumbai Division as an additional divisional railway manager.

Similarly, Subhash Gupta, President of Yatri Parishad, also praised the idea and said that it will change the ambience of the CRs suburban section.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 07:00 AM IST