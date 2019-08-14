Mumbai: Flood relief tag Rs 6,813 crore

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to seek Rs.6,813 crore in flood relief from the central government. Crop damage in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara is estimated to be more than Rs 2,000 crore and while loss of livestock is estimated at Rs 30 crore.

For repair and rebuilding homes, Rs 222 crore will be given. For the first time, the state government is helping small traders who lost their businesses and shops in the flood, to the tune of Rs 300 crore.

However, keeping in mind the forthcoming assembly elections, the state government has decided not to wait for the money to come from the Centre.

It fears that it will be made to pay dearly at the hustings if there is delay in relief and rehabilitation. Accordingly, Rs 6,813 crore will be disbursed from the state disaster management fund.