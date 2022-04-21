Mumbai: Flash strike by drivers of wet-lease bus operators from Wadala, Kurla bus depots causes inconvenience to commuters

Thousands of people getting out of Dadar railway station were in for a surprise after they found that the buses operated by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) were not available. The drivers of wet-lease bus operators from Wadala and Kurla bus depots went on a flash strike on Thursday morning.

This led to the commotion as far as the running of smooth bus services is concerned. The buses running to KEM and Tata hospitals were not available. Due to this passengers complained that share taxis were charging more for the ride.

These drivers were complaining about the non-disbursement of salaries by the wet-lease operator. "We have not been paid salaries for the last two months now. We have been informed that salary will not be disbursed before May first week," said a wet-lease employee who was part of the flash strike.

The salaries range from Rs 18-22000 per month on an average that is paid to the drivers. They claim that the provident fund is also not paid to them. The wet-lease drivers claim that there are few who haven't been provided with a joining letter as well.

The BEST officials said that they held a meeting with the wet-lease operator asking about the flash strike. "We will take necessary action against the

A fleet of 63 buses was affected by the two bus depots which didn't come out owing to the flash strike. This comes at a time when the BEST Undertaking has 3578 buses in its fleet out of which there are 1694 buses on wet lease. There are six wet-lease operators who are running buses for BEST. Of these, there are 380 electric buses, 555 diesel buses and 764 CNG buses under the wet-lease model.

On April 20, the BEST launched the tap-in, tap-out system on the Churchgate-Gateway of India route. These will be extended on most of the wet-lease buses in the initial stages and in the next three months card readers will be installed in 1000 buses.

