Mumbai: Five More Coaches In 3A Economy Class of CSMT-Patna Suvidha Express

In a bid to cater to the growing passenger demand, the Railway has announced the addition of extra coaches to the popular CSMT-Patna-CSMT Suvidha Express on temporary basis. The train, which previously operated with 16 coaches, will now run with 21 coaches from July 7, 2023, to July 18, 2023. This move aims to provide a more comfortable and spacious travel experience for passengers.

"The major highlight of this expansion is the addition of five coaches in the 3A economy class category. The inclusion of these new coaches will significantly increase the seating capacity, allowing more passengers to avail themselves of the services offered by the Suvidha Express. With this enhancement, passengers traveling on the CSMT-Patna-CSMT route will have a greater chance of securing seats and enjoying a comfortable journey" said an official of CR.

"The Central Railway urges passengers to take full advantage of the increased coach availability during this period. The additional coaches are expected to alleviate the overcrowding issues that have been encountered on the CSMT-Patna-CSMT Suvidha Express, especially during peak travel seasons" he said.