Mumbai: Five-month-old foetus was found near Waldhuni river in Ulhasnagar

Thane: A five-month-old foetus (male) was found near the Waldhuni river in Ulhasnagar on Tuesday afternoon.

A case has been registered for dumping the foetus and concealment of birth at Shivaji Nagar police station.

The incident came to light at around 12.30 pm at Ulhasnagar camp number 5.

M J Bagga senior police inspector from Shivaji Nagar police station said, "Passerby found a foetus near the river and immediately alerted us. We rushed to the spot. The foetus has been sent to the Central hospital for a post-mortem. A DNA test will be conducted. A probe is under way."