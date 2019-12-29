Mumbai: Five-hour block on two railway lines

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on the Main and Harbour lines on Sunday to carry out maintenance work. The block will be between Matunga and Mulund railway stations on the Main line, and there will be no Up and Down slow services between Panvel and Vashi on the Harbour line. However, there will be no jumbo block on the Western Railway (WR).

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), CR said, “Slow line services leaving Matunga from 10.59 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on the fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations, halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further being re-diverted to the slow line at Mulund station.”

“Slow line services will not be available at Vidyavihar, Kanjur Marg and Nahur stations. Passengers of these stations are allowed to travel via Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund stations.

Fast services leaving Thane between 11.24 am and 3.26 pm will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at destinations 15 minutes behind their schedule,” he added.

“Fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.49 am to 3.21 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at destinations 20 minutes behind schedule.

All slow services leaving/arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive at destinations 10 minutes behind their schedule,” he added.

On the Harbour line, the maintenance block will be between 11.30 am and 4 pm between CSMT-Chunnabhati/Bandra on both the Up and Down slow corridors. Special services will be run between Panvel and Kurla (platform no. 8) during the period. Harbour line passengers can travel via the Main line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm during the block period.

“Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from CSMT/Vadala Road between 11.34 am and 4.23 pm and to Bandra/Goregaon from CSMT between 9.56 am and 4.16 pm will remain suspended,” said Sutar.

Up services to CSMT from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 9.53 am and 2.44 pm and from Bandra/Goregaon between 10.45 am and 4.58 pm will remain suspended,” he added.