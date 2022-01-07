Mumbai: Five held, one on the run in connection to country made weapon seizure

Acting on a tip off, the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police arrested five men and are on the lookout for their sixth accomplice in connection to possession of five country made pistols and 10 live rounds that was seized from a 32-year-old man in south Mumbai on January 2. Upon the arrest, the accused, Pradip Vasnik, spilled the beans on his accomplices identified as Imtiyaz Khan, 25, Sanjay Chitroda, 36, Roshan Pache, 24 and Rahul Bhautik, 29 were arrested, while the wanted accused Darshan Singh is still on the run. All the accused have a criminal background and have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy and common intention along with sections of the Arms Act. Police are making further enquiries in the case.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 10:50 PM IST