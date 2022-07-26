Mumbai: Five held, minor son booked for killing Bhandup man | File Photo

The Bhandup police on Tuesday solved the murder of a 38-year-old man within three hours of his body being found. The police have arrested five accused and booked the deceased's own 13-year-old son for the crime, all of whom bludgeoned him to death because they were fed up with his drunken and abusive ways.



According to the Bhandup police, they received a call at around 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday, informing them about a man lying in a seriously injured condition on the Samarth Garden Road in Bhandup. The police dispatched a team and rushed him to the Mulund General Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. The police then searched his body and found his Aadhar Card, which identified the deceased as Vinod Satam (38). The same card also had his address, which led the police to the Gurkha Chawl in Bhandup, around one kilometre away from where his body was found.



"We found a woman, identified as Bishnu Bhandari, 42, in the house and she said that she had no idea who the deceased was. However, we made inquiries in the area, after which we learned that Satam and Bishnu had been in a live in relationship since 2007 and also had a 13-year-old son," said senior police inspector Nitin Unhavne, Bhandup police station.



Armed with this knowledge, the police went back to Satam's residence and confronted Bishnu. While initially resistant, Bishnu finally cracked and confessed.



The police said that Bishnu's daughter from her previous marriage, Laxmi, 28, and her husband Yogesh Kadam, 25, had come to stay with Bishnu when Satam came home drunk and angry on Monday night. Bishnu's brother Rajendra (60), and Bishnu and Satam's 13-year-old son were also present in the house.



"In the heat of the argument, Satam raised his leg to kick Laxmi, who is pregnant, in the stomach. Panicked over the safety of her unborn child, Laxmi grabbed a pressure cooker lid that was lying within her reach and hit Satam across the face with it. All the other accused then pounced on Satam, assaulting him with their bare hands, while the 13-year-old boy hit him several times with a cricket bat," Unhavne said.



The accused subsequently called up Satish Prayal, 46, a family friend who drives an autorickshaw and sought his help. Prayal helped them place an unconscious Satam in his autorickshaw and drove to the spot where he was abandoned and later found by the police.



"Prayal has admitted in his interrogation that Satam was still alive when they tossed him out of the autorickshaw and sped away. He later died due to excessive bleeding and absence of medical aid," Unhavne said.



Bishnu, Laxmi, Yogesh, Rajendra and Prayal were subsequently placed under arrest at around 9.30 a.m. on Monday, while the 13-year-old boy was booked and sent to the juvenile detention center in Dongri. All the accused have been charged with murder and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code, officers said.