Mumbai: Five held for filming pornographic content at bungalow in Malvani

Mumbai: The Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested five people for allegedly filming porn movies and circulating them through mobile applications. According to the police, the main accused runs an app by the name of "HotHit Movies" where she uploads pornographic content produced by the group.

The police suspect that the accused would lure needy women into illegal activities on the pretext of promising them a break in mainstream films.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Thursday raided a bunglow in Madh, Malvani, and found a woman and a man in a compromising position while others, including two women, were filming the scene.

During the investigation it was revealed that one of the women runs a mobile application by the name of "HotHit Movies", where she uploads the said pornographic content.

The application is a paid app and users needs to pay subscription charges in order to watch movies, the police said. These videos are later sold to other applications and porn sites as well, added the cops.

The police did not arrest the woman artist. However the other five, including two male artists, a cameraman, and another woman graphic designer were arrested.

From the bunglow, the cops seized camera and light equipment, along with a laptop and a dialogue script.

The police have also freezed the bank account of the main accused, in which Rs 36.60 lakh was found. The police suspect that she earned the money through pornographic business.

"The accused target needy women and those who dream of becoming a Bollywood actress or model. By promising them a break into mainstream films, the accused lured them into a trap and forced them into such activities," said Kedari Pawar, senior inspector of the Property Cell. Most of the times the actors were poorly paid by the accused, the police officials added.

Following the raid, an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of obscenity and cheating, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act was registered at the Malvani police station.

The accused were on Friday produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody till February 10.