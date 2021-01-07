Mumbai: Five held for assaulting, shaving man's head in Malad

The Kandivali Police have arrested five men for allegedly assaulting a man, suspected to be a robber, by shaving off his head and moustache, following which he was partially stripped off his clothes and then recorded the entire incident which was uploaded on social media. Police claim that more arrests are likely to be made and are investigating the matter further.

According to police, the complainant was walking with an acquaintance at Janata Colony in Kandivali (W) on Wednesday, when he was abducted by an unidentified person on a two-wheeler. The accused men, said to be at least eight, took the complainant near Kachpada area in Malad (W), where the accused men assaulted him with fisticuffs and kicked him. Police said that the accused men also shaved off the complainant's moustache, head and then partially stripped off his clothes. Moreover, the accused persons also shot the incident in their phone and then made the video viral on social media.

After the incident, the victim approached Kandivali Police and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered against the accused people. All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for kidnapping, attempt to murder, assault, criminal intimidation and rioting.

A police source claimed that accused were suspected of robbing mobile phones, cash by breaking into a house on Wednesday night. The accused in the case then caught the two and assaulted, paraded them, forcing them to confess to the crime, while it was being recorded.

Subsequently, based on technical evidence and circumstantial evidence, Kandivali Police arrested five accused and they were produced before the magistrate court on Friday. While the five arrested men were remanded in police custody till January 11, probe is underway to trace the other people involved in the case.