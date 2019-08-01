Mumbai: Five cops suspended after birthday bash at police station

Mumbai: Celebrating the birthday of a person now acquitted from cases has proved costly for five policemen, including two Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), who have been suspended after the initial probe.

PSI Pankaj Shewale and Sachin Kokare along with constable Subhash Ghosalkar, Anil Gaikwad and Maruti Jumade have been suspended after zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police submitted the default report.

A video of a man, Ayaz Khan was seen cutting a cake inside the Bhandup police station, which went viral on social media. In this video, Khan is seen with nine others singing 'happy birthday' song and cheering.

In this video, an uniformed police officer is seen feeding Khan a piece of cake. This video was sent to media persons and the police. After the video went viral, Joint Commissioner of Police (law & order), Vinay Choubey ordered an inquiry.

According to the reports, Khan is a police informer and two cases were registered against him in the past. In 2010, a case of kidnapping was registered against him, but later, he married the complainant and court acquitted him in 2016.

He also has a case of assault, however, when the police filed 'B summary' report (wherein a case is detected but not true), and he was exonerated in that case also.

According to the police, "A preliminary inquiry has also been initiated against all the five suspended policemen and the concerned night Police Inspector (PI) and Senior PI of Bhandup will also face the preliminary inquiry for poor supervision and lack of control over the police station."