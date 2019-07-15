Mumbai: First suspected swine flu death?

Mumbai: Mumbai recorded its first suspected swine flu death on Saturday night. A 26-year-old woman from Govandi succumbed to the suspected H1N1 virus after she stop responding to treatment. As per the data received from the civic health department, until now two people have died due to H1N1 and more than 200 people have been diagnosed with swine flu. A senior health official said the civic death review committee will investigate the matter, the report of which will be submitted within seven days.The patient, identified as Danishta Idrees Khan, is a resident of New Bhim Nagar transit camp Deonar, Govandi. As per the hospital details, Khan was admitted to the King Edward Memorial Hospital on July 8 and was kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit.

“She was a diabetic patient and suffering from co-morbidity, including severe breathlessness, which is medically termed as Acute Respiratory Down Syndrome (ARDS). As of now, it is not confirmed whether she died due to swine flu, but her swap report revealed the presence of H1N1 virus,” said a doctor.Senior health official said as of now death is suspected due to leptospirosis or H1N1. “This will be confirmed after the epidemiology cell of the BMC vets the case and draws a conclusion on the actual cause of death,” added the official. The first two deaths from H1N1 virus were reported in March 2019 with the BMC confirming the demise of a 30-year-old woman from Agripada and a 65-year-old woman from Mazgaon in March.