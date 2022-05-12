Mumbai: First statewide convention of Indian Journalists Union to be held on May 15

The Maharashtra State Union of Working Journalists has recently been set up in the state under the leadership of the renowned Indian Journalists Union (IJU). The first statewide convention of this organization will be held on 15th May 2022 at 11 am at Kohinoor Hall in Dadar (East) Mumbai.

State urban development minister Eknath Shinde, housing minister Jitendra Awhad, minister of state for information and public relations Aditi Tatkare, legislative council deputy speaker Praveen Darekar along with Indian president of Indian Journalists Union (IJU) K Srinivasa Reddy, general secretary Balwinder Singh Jammu, former president and press council member S. N Sinha, D.Amar media advisor, Government of Andhra Pradesh, former press council member MA Majeed, Telangana general secretary Virat Ali, Navshakti Editor Sanjay Malme, ETV India Bureau Chief Suresh Thamke and other prominent journalists from across the country will be present.

The convention will be attended by journalists from across the state, said Srinivas Gundari, State President, Maharashtra State Union of Working Journalists and Pramod Waman Kharat, State General Secretary.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 08:24 PM IST