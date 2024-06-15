Mumbai: First Rain Shower Exposes BMC's Monsoon Preparedness Gaps; Reveals 30 New Waterlogging Spots | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC's claims of monsoon preparedness were washed away by the first heavy rainfall on June 9. After witnessing waterlogging at several locations, the civic body has prepared a list of 30 such spots. The officials are instructed to identify the reason behind waterlogging in that particular area and carry out necessary measures before heavy rains.

The southwest monsoon arrived two days ahead of its usual date, June 11. Some parts of the city recorded nearly 100 mm of rainfall in just a few hours last Sunday. Several low-lying areas were waterlogged, causing inconvenience to the local citizens. The heavy showers were an eye-opener for the BMC, who had claimed to be prepared for the monsoon. The civic team of concerned wards were deployed on the field to carry out immediate measures for accumulated rainwater to recede quickly.

"Some parts of the city received 70 mm to 130 mm rainfall in a few hours on June 9. After the heavy rainfall, we identified 30 traditional and new flooding spots. Measures have been taken, such as cleaning of drains and installation of additional pumps at traditional spots. Our team is trying to identify the reason behind the waterlogging at new locations. A penalty of Rs. 25,000 was imposed on a contractor cleaning minor drains in Vikhroli," said a senior civic official.

Areas such as Dadar T.T., Hindu colony. Hindmata, Lalbaug, Worli, Parel, Sewree, Wadala, Vikhroli Tagore Nagar, Sakinaka, Mulund, Bhandup, Vidyavihar, Dahisar check naka, Bandra West, Vile Parle, Malad and Andheri subway were waterlogged in first heavy rainfall last week. "Water accumulated near Freeway since the pipes carrying rainwater to the drains were choked. Similarly, waste material flows in the first shower gets stuck in culverts. We are stressing to clear all drains, nullahs in the radius of 50 metres around flooding spots. It will make sure that the water from the area will flow uninterruptedly,” said the official.

Out of 386 chronic flooding spots detected a few years back, 326 spots have been tackled till now, as per civic officials. The balance of 60 flooding spots is required to be tackled by BMC and other agencies. But at the same time, there are 100 new flooding spots identified, out of which work started at 72 spots and are expected to be tackled in a phase-wise manner before monsoon 2025.