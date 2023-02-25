Mumbai: First phase of project to concretise city roads begins on Sunday; CM, DCM to perform Bhumi Pujan

Representative Pic

Mumbai : The first phase of ambitious Rs.6,080 crore project to concretise 397 km of roads across the city will begin from Sunday. Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will carry out Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of 111 roads in city and suburbs. Prime minister Narendra Modi had carried out the ceremony of the particular project on January 19.

The BMC has assured pothole-free city in three years. Accordingly, the work order to carry out the concretisation of 397 km of roads was awarded to five contractors last month. The civic body will carry out the work of 111 roads of 52 km in the first phase. This includes 24 roads of 11.06 km in eastern suburbs while 61 roads of 31 km and 26 roads of 9.66 km in island city.

Under the Mumbai beautification project the BMC has undertaken the work of 500 civic works across the city at the cost of Rs. 2,000 crores. The civic body will now undertake additional 320 work in the city. The bhumi pujan of this work will be carried out by chief minister and deputy chief minister on Sunday at 12 pm on Lokmanya Tilak play ground at Chembur west. Also, several work to improve sewerage network across the city will be carried out under the project.

