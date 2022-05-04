Mumbai: First COVID-19 case reported in Dharavi after March 17

The Dharavi area, which had been reporting zero Covid cases for the past many days, saw one positive case on Wednesday. This is the first case after March 17. So far, the total number of positive cases in the area has been 8,653.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported cases in three digits for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with 117 new cases and zero deaths being in 24 hours, increasing the total positive count to 10,60,197, with 19,563 fatalities till now.

Maharashtra also witnessed a slight surge in Covid cases in 24 hours, with 188 new infections being reported, pushing the overall tally to 78,78,363, with 1,47,845 deaths so far.

Senior health experts have shown concern over cases being reported in Dharavi as it can lead to a spread if strict monitoring is not done. “There is a need of increasing testing and focusing on contact tracing to diagnose cases as earliest.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:57 PM IST