Mumbai: Firm owner in soup for false anti-virus mattress ad

Thane: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, an FIR has been booked for false claim of curing the Covid-19 disease in an advertisement ‘anti-corona mattress’, in the Mumbai-based newspaper against a private company at Bhiwandi police station.
Bhiwandi Narpoli police on Wednesday booked a case against the owner under section 505 (2) of Indian Penal Code, various sections Drugs Remedies Objectional Act and Disaster Management Act.
On March 13, a Mumbai-based Gujrati newspaper had given an ad that ‘Arihant mattress company’s anti-coronavirus mattresses pe soyega India to badega India.’
“Corona resistance mattress’ measuring 6×6 size = Rs15,000. The wooden'za furniture private company is situated at Kasheli furniture market in Bhiwandi.
Maloji Shinde, senior inspector, Narpoli police station said, “The advertisement is a totally false statement published in the newspaper. Mattress will cure the disease as it is an anti-corona virus is totally false. This ads are misguiding the people and spreading rumours while the country is facing the pandemic.”
FIR against Ayurvedic firm
In a separate incident, an Ayurvedic medicine company in Mulund, Mumbai, was booked for making false claims through ads that their products can combat COVID-19.
Stern action will be taken against such manufacturers and advertisers, FDA minister Rajendra Shingne said.
