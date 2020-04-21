Mumbai Fire Update: Fire breaks out in Nagpada hotel used for coronavirus quarantine

A Level - II fire broke out in Mumbai's Nagpada at the Rippon Hotel on Bellasis Road.
The hotel is at present being used as a quarantine centre for novel coronavirus patients.
The fire has been confined to the lodging room of the hotel which has ground plus five storeys. Two fire fighting jets have been pressed into operation.
Reportedly, the building has become smoke logged.
25 patients who had been quarantined in the building, along with one staff member, have been rescued, officials said.
No injuries have been reported.
