Mumbai fire dept to add new water tower vehicle for its team

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Department has decided to add a new vehicle, which will have a 55-metre long ladder. This vehicle will soon be added to the fire brigade’s team.

The fire department to strengthen its force decided to add a new vehicle, which will have a 55-metre long multi-articulated water tower. By using this vehicle, fire fighters can sprout water from the top to control the fire. It will also have a remote control operation mode.

In Mumbai, due to the numerous narrow lanes, fire fighters find it difficult to reach the incident’s spot. In such a scenario, they risk their lives while extinguishing a fire. To reach the accurate spot and start the fire fighting process, a water tower vehicle with a 55-metre long ladder and fully controlled by a remote will be introduced. The vehicle will also have five articulated boom due to which the ladder can trave in a zig-zag way and reach the needed spot.

“The water tower has a five boom ladder that will be useful to reach the spot easily, as the water tower works with a remote. It can also pass through windows and sprout water. It will surely prove helpful as it will reduce the risk to fire fighters, as it has a high capacity monitor with a camera at the top of the boom, by which we can see the fire situation on the monitor,” said Parabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer.

The cost of the water tower is Rs 12 crore and it will come with a two-year warranty and five-year combat system maintenance central (CSMC). The new water tower is expected to be added within six to eight months to the team.