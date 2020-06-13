Mumbai fire department rescues mentally unstable person who threatened to jump off a three storey building in Dadar

A mentally unstable person, who threatened to jump off a three storey building, was rescued by the Mumbai fire department with the help of police on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Shindewadi building in Dadar. The identity of the person is still unknown, but the fire department said the person might be a policeman. After the residents raised alarm, the fire department rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the person.

As precautionary measures, inflatable jumping sheet and mattresses were laid down should the man jump or accidentally fall. After sometime the man was rescued. Further details are awaited.