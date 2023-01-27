Mumbai: Fire damages 6 shops in Andheri; no casualty

File | Pixabay/Representative Image

A fire broke out at a compound in Andheri suburb of Mumbai on Thursday and spread to six shops, officials said. There was no report of any casualty so far, they said.

The blaze erupted at around 1.30 pm in Anees compound located on link road in Sakinaka area of Andheri (East), an official said.

The fire was confined to six shops, he said.

Five fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

