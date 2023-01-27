e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire damages 6 shops in Andheri; no casualty

Mumbai: Fire damages 6 shops in Andheri; no casualty

The blaze erupted at around 1.30 pm in Anees compound located on link road in Sakinaka area of Andheri (East)

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
File | Pixabay/Representative Image
Follow us on

A fire broke out at a compound in Andheri suburb of Mumbai on Thursday and spread to six shops, officials said. There was no report of any casualty so far, they said.

The blaze erupted at around 1.30 pm in Anees compound located on link road in Sakinaka area of Andheri (East), an official said.

The fire was confined to six shops, he said.

Five fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Read Also
Mumbai: CBI to probe bank loan default case against GTL Ltd & others
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fire damages 6 shops in Andheri; no casualty

Mumbai: Fire damages 6 shops in Andheri; no casualty

Mumbai: CBI to probe bank loan default case against GTL Ltd & others

Mumbai: CBI to probe bank loan default case against GTL Ltd & others

Mumbai l ON CAMERA: Massive fire breaks out on 42nd floor of high-rise building at Dadar; cooling...

Mumbai l ON CAMERA: Massive fire breaks out on 42nd floor of high-rise building at Dadar; cooling...

Mumbai: Video of alleged illegal carwash in GTB nagar emerges on social media; WATCH

Mumbai: Video of alleged illegal carwash in GTB nagar emerges on social media; WATCH

Maharashtra: Ahead of MLC polls, Congress dissolves Ahmednagar committee

Maharashtra: Ahead of MLC polls, Congress dissolves Ahmednagar committee