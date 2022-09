Mumbai: Fire broke out at Cooper Hospital's godown, no casualties reported | File

A fire broke out in the godown of Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday evening, which was brought under control.

According to ANI, fire department said no casualties were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story...)