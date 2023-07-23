Mumbai Fire Brigade To Conduct Fire Safety Audit In City Hospitals

Photo Credit: PTI

In response to directives from the state government, the Mumbai Fire Brigade will commence a thorough fire safety audit of all civic and private hospitals in the city this week. Given the paramount importance of ensuring safety in medical facilities, the fire audit will first prioritize civic-run major and peripheral hospitals, as stated by a fire official.

With a total of 1574 private and public hospitals in Mumbai, the audit is expected to span three months to cover all establishments. The initial focus will be on conducting audits at major hospitals such as KEM in Parel, Lokmanya Tilak hospital in Sion, Nair at Mumbai Central, Cooper at Andheri, Shatabdi in Kandivali, along with special hospitals, 30 nursing homes, and 16 peripheral hospitals. The audit will subsequently extend to private hospitals, as indicated by the fire official.

Annually, Mumbai records over 4,500 fire incidents, with defective wiring and short circuits being the leading cause in about 80% of these cases. To mitigate such risks, the BMC regularly conducts fire audits in hospitals, nursing homes, residential, and commercial establishments. Violators of fire safety norms are issued notices under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, with a grace period of 30 to 120 days to comply with the regulations.

The necessity for a renewed fire safety audit in city hospitals was a topic of discussion during the question hour in the state assembly recently. Concerns were raised regarding fire safety and the lack of necessary amenities in hospitals. In response, Industries Minister Uday Samant assured that a comprehensive fire safety audit would be conducted in all 1,574 public and private hospitals within the city within a timeframe of 90 days.

Read Also Mumbai News: Experts Discuss Electrical Safety Measures To Prevent Fires

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)