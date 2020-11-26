Mumbai Fire Brigade chief sacked for giving false information in application for President’s Medal

Chahal has now written to the Maharashtra urban development department to remove Kale’s name from the list of officers who will be recommended by the Maharashtra government to the President’s Office for the prestigious award. On November 24, Chahal had written to Mahesh Pathak, Principal Secretary - Urban Development Department (UDD), informing that Kale had filed “false” information in the application form that has to be filled out by those who wish to be recommended for the President’s award.

According to BMC officials, Kale, a deputy chief fire officer who was given the additional charge of the CFO, in his application recommending his name for the award, had not disclosed that in a span of 14 years, he had been suspended twice on the charges of corruption and that there had been adverse/negative noting in his Annual Confidential Report (ACR). An inquiry in this matter has been constituted against Kale

Meanwhile, deputy chief fire officer, K V Hivrale, has been given the additional charge as CFO. Joint Municipal Commissioner (General Administrative) Milin Sawant issued an order on Wednesday stating that Kale should no longer hold the charge of CFO and that this responsibility should be given to Hivrale.