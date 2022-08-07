Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Raey road hutments again; no injuries | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Second day in a row, a level-1 fire broke out at Reay road on Sunday, the firebrigade informed, stating that no injuries were reported.

The fire incident occurred around 7.21 pm at eight to nine ground plus one floor hutments at Ganesh Nagar, near Mariyama Temple, Kaula Bunder, Reay road. The fire was doused off within half an hour.

According to the fire department, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, ambulance, and ward staff were mobilised at the spot.

“The fire was mainly confined to electric wiring, installation, household articles, doors, windows, wooden planks and partition, plastic sheets, clothes and two LPG cylinders, etc,” said a fire officer.

Maharashtra | A fire broke out in slums in Reay road area in Mumbai reportedly due to a cylinder blast. Fire tenders reached the spot. No injuries so far. Further details shall follow pic.twitter.com/8s4ujM0l9k — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022