Mumbai: Fire breaks out in shop in Timber Mart Market at Reay Road; no casualties reported

Fire broke out in a shop in Mumbai's Timber Mart Market in the Reay Road area.

Six fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway. No casualties or injuries reported yet, according to the report.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:50 PM IST