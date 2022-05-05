Mumbai: Fire breaks out in shop in Timber Mart Market at Reay Road; no casualties reported

Fire broke out in a shop in Mumbai's Timber Mart Market in the Reay Road area.
Six fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway. No casualties or injuries reported yet, according to the report.
Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
