Mumbai: Fire breaks out in shop in Timber Mart Market at Reay Road; no casualties reported

Six fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

Fire broke out in a shop in Mumbai's Timber Mart Market in the Reay Road area.

Six fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway. No casualties or injuries reported yet, according to the report.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:50 PM IST