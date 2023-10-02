 Mumbai News: ATM Kiosk, Shop Gutted In Andheri Fire
The flames engulfed two shops while thick smoke sent locals into a tizzy.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 07:27 PM IST
An ATM kiosk and a shop were gutted after a fire broke out in J B Nagar, Andheri East, on Monday. According to the fire brigade, the blaze erupted at around 1.15pm in the SBI ATM located in the Mulund Nagar cooperative society in the Marol pipeline area. No injuries were reported.

The flames engulfed two shops while thick smoke sent locals into a tizzy. The fire was doused shortly after tankers reached the spot, said an official, adding that prima facie, short circuit appears to be the reason behind the mishap. However, an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason.

