Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivali, 14 rescued

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire brigade rescued 14 people trapped in two apartments.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 07:26 AM IST
Mumbai: As many as 14 people were rescued after a fire broke out on the 14th floor of a building 'Dheeraj Savera' in Mumbai's Borivali on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the fire has been brought under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to ascertain Further details are awaited.

