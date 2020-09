A fire broke out in Exchange Building at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai on Monday. The incident took place around 1:16 pm at the second floor of Exchange Building, Walchand Hirachand Marg near Ballard Estate.

No casualty has been reported so far. Civic officials, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials and BEST officials are present at the spot and dousing operation is underway.

More details awaited.