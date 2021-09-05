Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Borivali building, fireman injured

A 43-year old fireman of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) sustained burn injuries during a fire-fighting operation on the top floor of a seven-storeyed residential building in Borivali on Saturday.

The injured fireman, Nathu Sarjerao Badhak, sustained eight to ten per cent burns while carrying out a rescue operation at Ganjawala Residency. According to fire brigade officials, the blaze broke out at around 7 am, following which the MFB and Mumbai police were alerted. Badhak was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and was discharged following treatment.

An MFB official said there was thick smoke and hardly anything was visible. The official maintained that there was no civilian casualty during the incident and the building was completely evacuated.

“The blaze was extinguished at around 9:30 am and we believe it was caused due to a short circuit that occurred in a small office-like room that was shut,” the official added.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:14 AM IST