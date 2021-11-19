Mumbai: Fire breaks out in auto showroom in Powai

A Level 1 (minor) fire broke out at Sai Auto Hyundai showroom and service centre on Saki Vihar Road in Powai on Thursday. No casualties were reported, though.

The blaze is said to have erupted in a garage heap at around 11 am. A total of five fire engines and four water tankers were rushed to the spot.

A fire brigade official said that though the blaze was minor there was lot of smoke which made it difficult for fire-fighters to enter and navigate the showroom.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 02:43 AM IST