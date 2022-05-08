Mumbai: Fire breaks out at slum in Dharavi, no injuries reported

A level 1 fire broke out, on Sunday night, at Dharavi, the fire brigade informed, stating that no casualties were reported.

According to the fire department, the incident occurred at around 8.10 pm at a slum in Mukund Nagar, Sion Bandra Link Road, near Sumitra Hotel, next to Shri Ram Building, Dharavi.



The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared the fire as a level 1 fire and stated that it was doused off within half and hour by 8.40 pm.

“As soon as we arrived, we started dousing off the fire and it was extinguished quickly as 3 fire engines were deployed. Fortunately there have been no casualties or injuries to anyone,” said a fire officer.



Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 09:33 PM IST