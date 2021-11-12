e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:31 AM IST

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at scrap market in Mankhurd

ANI
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at Mandala scrap market godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Friday, informed fire officials.

A total of 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed for fire fighting operation. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

"We got information about the fire at around 3 am. 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed for fire fighting operation. No casualty reported," said a fire officer The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:31 AM IST
