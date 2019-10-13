Mumbai: Fire breaks out at residential building, 8 rescued

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road here on Sunday.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
As many as eight people who were trapped inside have been rescued by fire brigade.
No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.
Rescue operations is underway.
Further, details are awaited
