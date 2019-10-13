Mumbai

Updated on

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at residential building, 8 rescued

By Asian News International

As many as eight people who were trapped inside have been rescued by fire brigade. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road here on Sunday.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

As many as eight people who were trapped inside have been rescued by fire brigade.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Rescue operations is underway.

Further, details are awaited

