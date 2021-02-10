Mumbai: Fire breaks out at pearl factory in Bhiwandi; none one hurt

A major fire broke out at a pearl factory in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. All the workers in the factory safely escaped the blaze. The fire has been brought under control, following the cooling process, informed an official.

"The fire broke out into the factory located in Maccha compound, in the afternoon on Wednesday. Following an alert, fire officials reached the spot with two fire engines. The workers present in the factory immediately escaped after learning about the fire incident. Hence, no casualty or injury was reported," said fire official from Bhiwandi.

"Though, the fire was brought under control within one hour. However, the factory was total charred, due to massive fire," added official.

According to the fire official, the factory containing inflammable materials and plastics led to immense spread of fire, leading to huge smoke spread into the premises and residential area around the factory.