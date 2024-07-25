 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Kanakia Building In Borivali; 1 Dead
RUCHA KANOLKAR
Updated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out in Kanakia Building in the western suburb of Borivali on Thursday afternoon. An elderly resident died and three others have been undergoing treatment due to suffocation from the smoke, according to the update available.

The fire broke out at Kanakia Samarpan Tower, opposite the Magathane Metro station in Borivali East. The fire broke out shortly after noon.

The fire department rushed its engines to fight the fire. As per the reports, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric cables in the electric duct from 1st to 6 floor of the G+22nd floored high rise residential building.

The fire was extinguished at around 1 pm.

Those who were admitted to the Apex Hospitals in Borivali after suffering from suffocation have been identified as Ranjana Rajput (59), Shivni Rajput (26), Shobha Savle (70). Mahendra Shah (70) was declared brought dead to the hospital.

