Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Industrial Complex In Goregaon, 8 Fire Tenders Rushed

Mumbai, January 24: A massive fire has broken out at an industrial complex in Goregaon, Mumbai. At least eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The fire broke out at Goregaon's Asmi Industrial Complex near Ram Mandir railway station bridge. Multiple videos of the raging fire surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). The videos showed tall flames and clouds of thick black smoke emanating from the area.

According to reports, a level-3 fire erupted at shops in Asmi Industrial Complex near Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover on Wednesday (January 24) evening. A diesel godown and shops of scrap materials were engulfed in flames. Following the incident, Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover was shut for vehicular movement. No injuries were reported in the fire incident.

Massive Fire At Industrial Complex In Mumbai:

Mumbai Police Takes Cognizance Of Goregaon Fire:

After videos of the fire surfaced on X, the Mumbai police took cognizance of the incident. Reacting to one of the post about the fire, the X account of the Mumbai police wrote: "We have already informed it to main control room."

We have already informed it to main control room. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 24, 2024

An operation to douse the fire is underway. Further details are awaited.