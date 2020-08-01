Mumbai: Fire breaks out at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital near Grant Road

Earlier on July 11, a major fire broke out at a shopping mall in suburban Borivali, but there was no report of any casualty or injury.

The fire brigade received the call about the blaze in the basement of Indraprastha Mall on S V Road in Borivali West around 3 am. The fire started from the basement and spread to the two floors.

The official said that the blaze was initially categorised as level-2 fire, but was tagged as level-3 around 4 am and then level-4 at 6.25 am. In level-4 fire, at least 16 engines were roped in for the firefighting operation.