Mumbai: Fire breaks out at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital near Grant Road

A fire broke out at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai’s Grant Road on Friday night. According to news agency ANI, around six fire tenders were rushed to spot.
Till now, there are no reports of any injuries due to the fire. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire was later doused.
A fire broke out at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai’s Grant Road on Friday night. According to news agency ANI, around six fire tenders were rushed to spot.
Till now, there are no reports of any injuries due to the fire. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire was later doused. More details awaited.
Earlier on July 11, a major fire broke out at a shopping mall in suburban Borivali, but there was no report of any casualty or injury.
The fire brigade received the call about the blaze in the basement of Indraprastha Mall on S V Road in Borivali West around 3 am. The fire started from the basement and spread to the two floors.
The official said that the blaze was initially categorised as level-2 fire, but was tagged as level-3 around 4 am and then level-4 at 6.25 am. In level-4 fire, at least 16 engines were roped in for the firefighting operation.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)