Mumbai: Fire breaks out at high-rise residential building in Colaba

Mumbai: Fire broke out in an apartment on the 11th floor of a high-rise residential building.

Fire was extinguished with the help of two small hose lines of four motor pumps and one first aid hose line of the building. The electric supply of the building was cut as the extinguishing of the fire took place.

Some residents were trapped on upper floors due to smoke logged condition of the building. On the other hand, 10 persons and two children were rescued from the 13th and 14th floor of the building. Using B.A sets, they were brought to the ground via the staircase.

Meanwhile, a lady stranded on the 13th floor was also rescued.

No injuries have been reported from the fire incident in the building.

However, FM Shailesh Manohar Paste of N'point Fire Station had sustained minor injury to his right hand thumb during the fire fighting operation and was immediately moved to GT hospital.