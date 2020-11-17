Mumbai: Fire breaks out at godown in Sakinaka, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at a godown in Sakinaka's 90 feet road area on Tuesday morning. The fire has been identified as Level 2 (L2) and till now, no casualty has been reported yet. The incident was reported around 9 am this morning.

However, fire officials said that if the fire spreads, it will create heavy destruction as the area is a congested locality and there are densely populated slums.

"The fire is presently confined within a few hutments and fighting is underway," fire officials said. Presently six fire engines along with an ambulance are present at the spot.