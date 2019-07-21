Mumbai Fire: 1 feared dead, 14 saved from Church Chamber building in Colaba

Mumbai: At least one person is feared dead, while 14 others were rescued from a fire that broke out in the third floor of Church Chamber building, behind the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, at Merry Weather road in Colaba on Sunday.

Mumbai Fire Brigade is onsite to douse the fire. Mumbai Police and 108 ambulance service were also on the spot.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident of fire was reported at 12.20 pm and the fire was declared level-2 at 12.25 pm.

The police have cordoned off the busy Merry Weather Road, after the blaze triggered panic among the locals and tourists.

Further details are awaited.