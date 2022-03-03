Watch video: Fire breaks out at Byculla's Zakaria Industrial Estate

A level 2 fire broke out in Zakaria Industrial Estate in Byculla area of Mumbai. There are eight fire tenders present at the spot to douse the fire.

The incident occurred at 1:20 PM.

(More details awaited)

ALSO READ MVA govt devoted to Dawood Ibrahim: Devendra Fadnavis

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:14 PM IST