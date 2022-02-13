Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Big Boss set in Goregaon; no injuries

Mumbai: A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, at around 1 pm today.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Earlier last month, TV star Tejasswi Prakash on Saturday beat actor-model Pratik Sehajpal to emerge as the winner of reality show “Bigg Boss” season 15.

Prakash, known for starring on “Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur”, took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with Rs 40 Lakh cash prize.

(This is a developing story)

