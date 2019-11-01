Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Bhendi Bazar, none injured

Mumbai: Fire broke out in Ismail building at Bhendi Bazar on Friday morning. Around 10 motorcycles and two other vehicles were gutted in the fire. No injuries or casualties have been reported.
An eyewitness claimed that fire broke out due to short-circuit. The cooling operation is underway.
