Mumbai: Fire breaks at Bahubali Building in Fort; one injured

A fire broke out at Mumbai’s Bahubali Building at Kawasaji Patel Road, beside Saurashtra Hotel, Fort.
The incident was reported at 7:18 pm.
Five fire engines are present on site.
As per information from Dr Durga, CMO, Bombay Hospital, 22-year-old Deepak Dildar has been injured. He has sustained 30-35% burns.
Further details awaited.
