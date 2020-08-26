Mumbai

Updated on

Mumbai: Fire breaks at Bahubali Building in Fort; one injured

By FPJ Web Desk

As per information from Dr Durga, CMO, Bombay Hospital, 22-year-old Deepak Dildar has been injured. He has sustained 30-35% burns.

Photo by Bhushan Koyande

A fire broke out at Mumbai’s Bahubali Building at Kawasaji Patel Road, beside Saurashtra Hotel, Fort.

The incident was reported at 7:18 pm.

Five fire engines are present on site.

Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Photo by Bhushan Koyande

Further details awaited.

