Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts At LYS Salon Opposite Pheonix Mall In Lower Parel, No Injuries Reported; Pics Surface

Fire opposite Pheonix mall at LYS saloon. Fire fighting team at the spot | Vijay Gohil

The LYS Salon on the opposite side of Phoenix Mall caught fire on Sunday (March 31). Traffic was diverted from Yadav Chowk as the fire extinguishing work is underway. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire reportedly took place around 2.30 pm on Sunday. The BMC termed it as Level-1 fire.

The fire in saloon was confined to the electric wiring and installation, wooden sofa, chairs and wooden material on 1st floor of a ground plus one upper floored Industrial Estate building, as per the reports.

