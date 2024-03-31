 Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts At LYS Salon Opposite Pheonix Mall In Lower Parel, No Injuries Reported; Pics Surface
Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts At LYS Salon Opposite Pheonix Mall In Lower Parel, No Injuries Reported; Pics Surface

The fire reportedly took place around 2.30 pm on Sunday. The BMC termed it as Level-1 fire.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Fire opposite Pheonix mall at LYS saloon. Fire fighting team at the spot | Vijay Gohil

The LYS Salon on the opposite side of Phoenix Mall caught fire on Sunday (March 31). Traffic was diverted from Yadav Chowk as the fire extinguishing work is underway. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire in saloon was confined to the electric wiring and installation, wooden sofa, chairs and wooden material on 1st floor of a ground plus one upper floored Industrial Estate building, as per the reports.

Fire opposite Pheonix mall at LYS saloon | Vijay Gohil

Fire opposite Pheonix mall at LYS saloon | Vijay Gohil

Fire opposite Pheonix mall at LYS saloon | Vijay Gohil

Fire opposite Pheonix mall at LYS saloon | Vijay Gohil

Fire opposite Pheonix mall at LYS saloon | Vijay Gohil

Fire opposite Pheonix mall at LYS saloon | Vijay Gohil

Fire opposite Pheonix mall at LYS saloon | Vijay Gohil

Fire opposite Pheonix mall at LYS saloon | Vijay Gohil

(More details awaited)

Follow us on

